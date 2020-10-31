'Hellraiser' Creator Clive Barker To Executive Produce HBO's New Series

Los Angeles: Author and filmmaker Clive Barker, who created the iconic “Hellraiser” horror franchise, has boarded HBO’s upcoming series adaptation. David Gordon Green of “Halloween” fame is set to direct the series which will be a continuation and expansion of the film franchise.

According to Deadline, Barker joins the executive producing team of Dan Farah, Roy Lee, Green, Danny McBride, Jody Hill, Brandon James, Eric Gardner, Lawrence Kuppin, David Salzman, and Marc Toberoff. The original movie, which released in 1987, follows Pinhead, the iconic pincushion-domed villain who heads a group of pasty-faced villains sent from hell, known as the Cenobites.

Based on his own novella “The Hellbound Heart”, “Hellraiser” was written and directed by Barker. It spawned nine sequels over the years. The HBO series comes from writers Mark Verheiden and Michael Dougherty and is separate from a reboot of the movie franchise that Spyglass Media has in development, with David Bruckner attached to direct.