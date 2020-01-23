Helly Shah Stars in 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2', First Promo of New Season Out
The first promo of the Colors show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is out, showing Helly Shah playing the female lead.
The wait is finally over. Ever since Colors announced the second season of its popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan, people were eager to know who would be in the lead of the expectation-filled show.
The first season had Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar and Nia Sharma in the lead roles. It ran for around two years and ended last year in June.
It was loved by fans for its ability of keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Ishq Mein Marjawan was a romantic thriller with two women and one man going through a series of twists and turns.
Makers announced that the new season will have two male and one female lead in a similar thrill-ride with a gush of romance. Actors Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir were announced to play male leads before, now Helly Shah of Swaragini fame was confirmed to play the female leads.
Vishal and Helly are seen to be in love but soon the romantic angle is swung into a dark turn with Helly trying to break through some webs that Vishal has woven.
It can be assumed that just like Arjun Bijlani’s character in the previous season, Vishal is also set to have a grey character. Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 will take over the 10:30 pm slot on Colors once Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 finale airs.
Colors also shared the first promo for the show.
