Helly Shah, Vatsal Sheth Shoot for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, See Pics

Helly Shah has started shooting for her cameo role in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The picture of Helly, who was last seen in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, will be seen sharing screen space with Rhea Sharma, who is playing the role of Mishti and Shaheer Sheikh, who is seen as Abir. Helly Shah's pictures from the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been creating buzz on social media.

Helly will be seen playing the role of Neha, a bride.

Talking about her role in the show, Helly Shah was quoted by The Time of India as saying, "My character is called Neha and I will be part of a grand wedding sequence. I will play a bride and it’s nice to know that everything will be around me during the track. It's a special appearance and I will be doing a lot of naach-gaana as well. I am not at liberty to reveal anything beyond this."

She further said that the role is an opportunity for her to work with Rajan Shahi which she did not want to miss.

In the pictures, Helly, who is famous for her role as Swara Maheshwari in Swaragini and Devanshi Upadhyay in Devanshi, is seen wearing a green dress.

Vatsal Sheth, who was last seen in Colors TV show Kaun Hai? has also been roped up in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor took to Instagram to share the news, where he posted a picture of himself with Rajan Shahi.

