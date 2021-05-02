'Helpless Daughter' Hina Khan Regrets She Can't Comfort Her Mother While Mourning Death of Her Father

Actress Hina Khan is currently mourning the loss of her father, Aslam Khan, who had a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on April 21. Hina took a break from social media after his death, and also changed her bio to dedicate it to him. The actress has also tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating at home. Hina has now posted a black and white photo to express sadness over the fact that she can’t be with her mother at a time when the family is in mourning.

“A Helpless Daughter, who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most.. Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around.. But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do..🙏 And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl.. Send in your prayers plz. Let thr be light.. Dua," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Despite taking a break from social media, Hina returned recently to reply to some of the condolence messages that her close friends had posted. On Thursday morning, Hina also replied to a Twitter user’s condolence message. The user asked herabout the reason formentioning “Dad and his family” in her tweets, instead of “my family”. To this, Hina explained her father used to call the Khans as “him and his family", and she wants to continue it.

She also changed her bio to “Daddy’s strong girl" on Twitter and Instagram, which shows her unconditional love for her father. This bio of her is winning hearts.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam