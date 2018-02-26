Hema Malini Condoles Sridevi's Death, Says 'I Value Her For Her Sanskars'

: Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini today condoled the death of Sridevi, saying she had achieved the highest position in Bollywood because of her dedication to her work."I value her for her sanskars as in spite of achieving the highest position of 'superstar' in Bollywood, she never compromised with the south Indian sanskars inculcated in her," Hema Malini said.Malini said she couldn't believe Sridevi was no more as the late actor was healthy and energetic when Sholay star had met her recently.Sridevi achieved the highest position in Bollywood because of her work and dedication, Malini said.The actor died reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone along with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. Her mortal remains will arrive in India from Dubai today, her family said in a statement."Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi (daughters) and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor," the statement, issued this evening by the Yash Raj Films (YRF) on behalf of the family, said.