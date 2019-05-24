Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Hema Malini Credits PM Modi and Amit Shah for Her Lok Sabha Win, Thanks 'Mathurvasis' for Re-electing Her

With the landslide victory of the BJP, Bollywood actress Hema Malini is all set to retain her Mathura seat.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
Hema Malini Credits PM Modi and Amit Shah for Her Lok Sabha Win, Thanks 'Mathurvasis' for Re-electing Her
Image courtesy: Hema Malini/ Instagram
The united opposition's attempt to halt the Bharatiya Janata Party juggernaut went in vain on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode to victory with a bigger mandate than the party received five years ago.

With the landslide victory of the BJP, Bollywood actress Hema Malini is all set to retain her Mathura seat. The veteran actress established a huge lead by 2,78,629 votes over her nearest rival Kunwar Narendra Singh of Rashtriya Lok Dal.

The actor-politician, who led a colourful campaign across the state of UP and was a subject of many memes and jokes, took to Twitter to congratulate PM Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah for the "stupendous" performance of the BJP.

The actress also greeted "Mathurvasis" for reelecting her and wrote, "I thank all the wonderful Mathuravasis who have re-elected me as their MP. They have showered their love on me & appreciated my work as their rep for these past 5 yrs. I pray for your contd support. To all the govt officials & police personnel who always support me -a spl Thank u." (sic)




She went on to thank her party workers for their "tireless and committed" support in mounting a strong campaign for her. "Modi ji & Amit Shah ji are the architects of this stupendous win & it is the committed, tireless hard work of the wonderful Karyakartas (workers) that has made all this possible. I personally thank all the BJP cadre & all the netas of Mathura, UP who have worked so hard with me for my win (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.




The 70-year-old actor, whose magic as 'Basanti' from the 1975 blockbuster Sholay has not waned, had defeated Jayant Chaudhary of RLD with over three lakh votes in 2014.

Her husband and Sholay co-star Dharmendra had also campaigned for the actor. During his campaign, he took the voters down the memory lane by reciting his famous "water tank" dialogue from the film.

Dharmendra has more than one reason to celebrate, as his son, Sunny Deol, won in Gurdaspur on a BJP ticket. The actor congratulated his wife and son on Twitter.

"Hema, congratulations. We love Mother India. We have proved in Bikaner and Mathura. We will keep our flag flying.........always," the 83-year-old actor wrote for Hema.




For Sunny, he tweeted a picture with Modi and wrote, "Faqeer Badshah Modi JI , Dharti puttra sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe Din Yaqeenan Ayen Ge." (sic)




facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

