An Angry Esha Deol Walks Out of Lakme Fashion Week After Being Interrupted by Organisers; Watch

Esha Deol along with her mother Hema Malni walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018 in Mumbai over the weekend. The actor, who turned showstopper for designer Sanjukta Dutta’s latest collection Abor, was also there to promote her forthcoming movie Cakewalk. Soon after their ramp walk, the mother-daughter duo talked to the media backstage as a part of the post show interaction. During their interaction, Hema talked about walking with Esha, the outfits they were wearing and her daughter’s film Cakewalk. But as soon as she handed over the mic to Esha to talk about her upcoming short film and her participation at the fashion week, the anchor interrupted her, saying that it's a photo op and if the media could direct questions to the designer.In a video, which has now gone viral on all social media platforms, Esha looks visibly upset as she walks out.Watch it here:Of walking the ramp with her mother at the Lakme Fashion Week, Esha earlier told IANS, “I am very excited to be back on the ramp with my mom Hema Malini. Both me and my mom are very excited to support them by wearing the beautiful creations designed by Sanjukta and handcrafted by the women weavers of Assam."Esha’s Hindi short feature film also stars Tarun Malhotra, Siddhartha Chatterjee and Anindita Bose.Shot entirely in Kolkata, the film deals with a journey of a chef Shilpa Sen, played by Esha, who faces a professional and personal challenge.