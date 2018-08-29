English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
An Angry Esha Deol Walks Out of Lakme Fashion Week After Being Interrupted by Organisers; Watch
In a video, which has now gone viral on all social media platforms, Esha looks visibly upset as she walks out.
Instagram/Esha Deol
Loading...
Esha Deol along with her mother Hema Malni walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018 in Mumbai over the weekend. The actor, who turned showstopper for designer Sanjukta Dutta’s latest collection Abor, was also there to promote her forthcoming movie Cakewalk. Soon after their ramp walk, the mother-daughter duo talked to the media backstage as a part of the post show interaction. During their interaction, Hema talked about walking with Esha, the outfits they were wearing and her daughter’s film Cakewalk. But as soon as she handed over the mic to Esha to talk about her upcoming short film and her participation at the fashion week, the anchor interrupted her, saying that it's a photo op and if the media could direct questions to the designer.
In a video, which has now gone viral on all social media platforms, Esha looks visibly upset as she walks out.
Watch it here:
Of walking the ramp with her mother at the Lakme Fashion Week, Esha earlier told IANS, “I am very excited to be back on the ramp with my mom Hema Malini. Both me and my mom are very excited to support them by wearing the beautiful creations designed by Sanjukta and handcrafted by the women weavers of Assam."
Esha’s Hindi short feature film also stars Tarun Malhotra, Siddhartha Chatterjee and Anindita Bose.Shot entirely in Kolkata, the film deals with a journey of a chef Shilpa Sen, played by Esha, who faces a professional and personal challenge.
In a video, which has now gone viral on all social media platforms, Esha looks visibly upset as she walks out.
Watch it here:
Of walking the ramp with her mother at the Lakme Fashion Week, Esha earlier told IANS, “I am very excited to be back on the ramp with my mom Hema Malini. Both me and my mom are very excited to support them by wearing the beautiful creations designed by Sanjukta and handcrafted by the women weavers of Assam."
Esha’s Hindi short feature film also stars Tarun Malhotra, Siddhartha Chatterjee and Anindita Bose.Shot entirely in Kolkata, the film deals with a journey of a chef Shilpa Sen, played by Esha, who faces a professional and personal challenge.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- MSI GF63 8RD Review: A No-Compromise Gaming Laptop, With a Seriously Cool Price Tag
- Nandamuri Harikrishna Dead: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and Others Mourn Loss of Telegu Actor
- CPL 2018: Tahir and Tanvir Star as Warriors Beat Patriots in Last Over Thriller
- Remember the Dancing Uncle? He's Back With Mithun Chakraborty's Iconic 'Julie Julie'
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...