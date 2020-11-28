Hema Malini, Dharmendra Become Grandparents Again as Daughter Ahana Welcomes Twin Girls

Ahana Deol, younger daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra welcomed twin girls on Thursday. Ahana shared the happy news on social media by sharing a picture on Instagram stories. Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra have named the newborns as Astraia and Adea Vohra.

“We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls, Astraia and Adea Vohra. Born on - 26 November 2020. Proud parents Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra. Excited Brother Darian Vohra. Overjoyed grandparents Pushpa and Vipin Vohra, Hema Malini and Dharmenrdra Deol,” read her note.

Recently, Ahana shared a picture of her with her six year old son Darein. "Partners in crime," she captioned the photo.

Ahana Deol, married businessman Vaibhav Vohra in a grand ceremony on February 2, 2014. A year after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy, in June 2015. They named him as Darien Vohra.

On the work front, while Ahana did not make her acting debut, she has assisted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his 2019 film Guzaarish starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Whereas, Ahana's elder sister, actress Esha Deol Takhtani is a mother of two daughters. Esha married Bharat in June 2012 and the two welcomed their first child, a daughter named Radhya, in 2017. Their second daughter Miraya was born last year in June.