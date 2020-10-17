Hema Malini: 'Didn't Get Enough Time to Spend with Dharamji Since Marriage, But That's Okay'

One of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood of all times, Hema Malini turned 72 on Friday. The actress took a look back at her life on the occasion of her birthday and said that she has no regrets.

When asked if she would change anything in her life, the actress-turned-politician said, "I don't think I want to change anything. I didn't get enough time to spend with Dharamji (husband Dharmendra) since marriage. But that’s okay. Whatever time we have together is precious. And I make it a point not to crib."

Hema Malini and Dharmendra co-starred in several hit films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dillagi and Dream Girl. They got married on May 2, 1980 and have two daughters - actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. This was Dharmendra's second marriage. His sons Sunny and Bobby Deol are from his first marriage.

Hema Malini has been the 'Dream Girl' of millions, having starred in several hit films in the '70s and '80s. She says she never paused to assess her career or stardom. "Was I a female superstar? I don't know! I never got a chance to assess my career, what I was, how successful I was, was I getting paid more than my colleagues. These things never mattered. My mother looked after my career while I just worked and worked, ek studio se doosre studio," she told Spotboye in an interview.