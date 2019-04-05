Hema Malini Draws Criticism from Omar Abdullah for Posing in a 'Fancy Tractor'

What are those drums on the side? Please don’t tell me those are mist generators for cool air? Wow, that’s one fancy tractor 🚜. https://t.co/PQqSd9dA2R — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2019

Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign pic.twitter.com/EH7vYm8Peu — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 31, 2019

NC leader Omar Abdullah has taken a pot shot at BJP MP Hema Malini after pictures of her riding a tractor in the farmlands of Govardhan, Mathura emerged on social media Friday morning.Taking a jibe at the actress-turned-politician, Abdullah wrote on his official Twitter handle, "What are those drums on the side? Please don't tell me those are mist generators for cool air? Wow, that's one fancy tractor."On Monday, Malini had announced her poll campaign after she posted her photographs, posing with sickle and hay bales in Mathura. Following which, she faced criticism for allegedly using the occasion as a photo-op, amidst allegations that she hardly visited Mathura, which is seen as a rural constituency.Sharing the sickle and bay photo, she wrote, "Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign." (sic)Malini is fielded against Congress' Mahesh Pathak and the SP-BSP's Kunwar Narendra Singh. In 2014, she had defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Jayant Chaudhary by a margin of over three lakh votes. Mathura will go to polls on April 18.