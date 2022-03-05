Hema Malini Gifts Flute To Anirban On The Sets Of Hunarbaaz

Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan is a reality show, which gives a platform to participants from all corners of the country. The show, which airs on Colors TV, has fourteen contestants, all of whom are fighting to secure a place in the top 12. This weekend, the show is going to air a Mother’s special episode. Bollywood’s Dream Girl Hema Malini is going to be present on the sets as a special guest.

A promo has been shared by Colors TV, where Hema Malini is seen to be stunned by the talent of the contestants. Over the last few weeks, a child flutist named Anirban has captured the hearts of millions of viewers with his talent. Because of his extraordinary talent, he has become a household name among the viewers of the show. He has been called a child prodigy by Karan Johar, one of the judges on the show.

The promo shows Anirban playing the flute in the presence of his mother. His talent impressed Hema Malini so much that she gifted him a flute with peacock feathers attached to it. Everyone in the audience is seen applauding after Hema gave this gift to Anirban.

Advertisement

Hema is seen saying in the promo, “I am from Mathura, and to me you are the Gopal from Vrindavan. Lord Krishna has sent this for you, because you play the flute just like him.”

It did not stop there. She requested him to play the flute on the song Sundara Gopalam. While playing the flute, Hema Malini acted as Yashoda while Anirban was seen as Gopal playing the flute.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.