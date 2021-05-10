Hema Malini Mourns Demise of Her Secretary Who Succumbed to Coronavirus

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini took to social media to mourn the demise of her secretary, who has succumbed to Covid-19.

“With heavy heart I bid farewell to my associate of 40 yrs, my secretary, dedicated, hard working, tireless Mehta ji. He was more a part of my family. We lost him to covid. He is irreplaceable & leaves a void that cannot be filled, ever," Hema Malini tweeted late on Saturday.

Revealing how Mehta uncle had become a part of their family, Hema’s daughter Esha Deol commented: “He will be missed a lot by all of us. He was a member of our family & he is irreplaceable. He was the best for you mamma @dreamgirlhema. What a dedicated human. Will miss you our dearest Mehta uncle. May his soul rest in peace."

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, actress Raveena Tandon and others commented on Hema Malini’s tweet to express condolences.

Meanwhile, Hema Malini gave a shoutout to all mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday. She wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day! Moms are also in the forefront of the Covid war - they have to take care of wfh families now in addition to their daily routine. All with a spl smile. All the very best to these homebound covid warriors."

