Hema Malini, Not Zeenat Aman, was First Choice to Play Satyam Shivam Sundaram's Roopa

Satyam Shivam Sundaram, directed and produced by Raj Kapoor, is celebrated by moviegoers even today. Its timeless songs, dialogues, and storyline were all well received by the audience, and the movie was a smash hit. When Raj Kapoor, known as Hindi cinema’s showman, decided to make this film, he cast his brother Shashi Kapoor as the male lead and Hema Malini opposite him. However, Hema Malini’s refusal to be a part of the movie paved the way for Zeenat Aman as the leading lady for the blockbuster.

Hema Malini’s unwillingness:

Hema Malini, the dream girl, was the talk of the town when Satyam Shivam Sundaram was being conceptualised.

According to media reports, when Hema Malini was told the story of the film, she was very upset, the character of Roopa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram was way too bold for those days. Hema Malini also feared that the role would dent her image. She did not want to play this role, but could not refuse Raj Kapoor either.

Unwillingly, Hema Malini arrived on the sets for the shooting of Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She reached the sets on time for the shooting of the film. Raj Kapoor asked Hema to get ready for the shot, but Hema was so petrified of the role that she decided to leave the dressing room through the back door.

When Raj Kapoor came to know about this, he understood Hema’s predicament. She could not say no to him, but could not even prepare herself for this role.

Zeenat Aman created history playing Roopa:

After Hema Malini’s unwillingness to be a part of the film, Raj Kapoor started looking for a new leading lady to play the role of Roopa for his ambitious project. Raj Kumar had mentioned the film to Zeenat Aman during the film Vakil Babu. Zeenat accepted to play the role of Roopa in the film.

Zeenat Aman decided to dress as Roopa and went to meet the showman Raj Kapoor; the rest is history.

