Hema Malini on Bollywood Lawsuit Against News Channels: Insults Were Getting Too Much

Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini recently supported the Bollywood lawsuit against two news channels who were accused of unfairly defaming the industry in their news coverage. The actress said that in her long career in the industry, she has never been disrespected.

Talking to Spotboye, Malini said, “The insults were getting to be too much. I am not saying we are all doodh ka dhula hua (unblemished). But to label us all as druggies and evil, was shameful and intolerable. I’ve been a part of Bollywood for forty years. I’ve never misbehaved nor has anyone misbehaved with me.”

The Sholay actor wasn't the only one who echoed the sentiment. Acclaimed veteran actress Shabana Azmi also supported the lawsuit. “The lawsuit is a momentous action because all the Associations have come together along with the Production houses. It's probably the first step of such kind that the Hindi film industry has taken," she said.

Top 34 Bollywood producers and 4 Bollywood associates have come together to file a lawsuit against Republic TV journalists Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari as well as Times Now journalists Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar. The producers include Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, as well as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, among others.