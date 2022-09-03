Hema Malini Performs Bharatanatyam at Pune Festival

It’s that time of the year when everyone gathers together and welcomes Ganpati Bappa. Entire Maharashtra is celebrating the 10-day Ganapati festival with different events and programmes. The 34th Pune Festival was also inaugurated on September 2. Veteran Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Hema Malini, graced the occasion and she also performed at the event.

The trained classical dancer is known for her Bharatanatyam performances and she also performed with her students at the inaugural ceremony of Pune Festival, which will continue for 10 days. The Pune Festival was inaugurated with the Ganesh Vandana dance by Hema Malini and her troupe.

She performs Bharatanatyam at the Pune Festival every year and her fans are always delighted to see her performance. Even at the age of 73, she performs with such ease and grace that her dance leaves the audiences spellbound.

The Corona crisis prevented the Pune festival from taking place for two years. However, it is happening with zeal this year. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the inaugural ceremony of Pune Festival.

As a child, Hema Malini pursued a postgraduate degree in Bharatanatyam. Both of her daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol are skilled Odissi dancers just like their mother.

The Pune Festival has been at the centre of politics in the city because of controversial former Congress Parliamentarian Suresh Kalmadi’s association with the event. The BJP leaders and corporators of the city have maintained distance from the event in the past due to Kalmadi’s association with the festival. However, this year both Fadnavis and Gadkari attending the inaugural ceremony had given rise to speculations.

