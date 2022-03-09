Hema Malini Receives 'Wagdhara Lifetime Achievement Award' For Her Contribution In The Field Of Art

Veteran actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini has been facilitated with ‘Wagdhara Lifetime Achievement Award’ for her contribution in the field of art. The Sholay actress was honored with the prestigious award by the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the occasion of International Women’s Day, on March 8.

The 73-year-old actress took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared the news of receiving the award. She tweeted, “Yday I recd the Wagdhara Lifetime Achievement Award for my contribution as an artist, which I had the honour of getting from His Excellency, Shri Koshiyari, Gov of Maha with whom I share a special bond. Also present at the function was Kripa Shankar Singhji, Fmr state min.” [sic]

Yday I recd the Wagdhara Lifetime Achievement Award for my contribution as an artist, which I had the honour of getting from His Excellency, Shri Koshiyari, Gov of Maha with whom I share a special bond. Also present at the function was Kripa Shankar Singhji, Fmr state min pic.twitter.com/g0tdgzmHp7— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 9, 2022

The Seeta Aur Geeta actress also shared some pictures from the event. In the photos, the senior actress is seen receiving the award from the honourable Governor of Maharashtra and former state minister Kripashankar Singh.

Advertisement

As soon as the veteran actress shared this news on the micro-blogging-site, Hema Malini’s fans flooded the comments section as they congratulated their favorite actress on this major achievement.

While one fan wrote, “Ohh congrats adorable. U deserve more n more,” another chimed in writing, “ Congratulations Hemaji. You are so beautiful and graceful.”

A veteran in the movie industry, Hema Malini ruled the Indian Silver Screen since 1968 and has given mega-hits like Seeta aur Geeta, Sholey, Trishul, Johny Mera Naam, Baghbaan and many more. She is also a renowned and leading classical dancer par excellence. She has acted in more than 200 films and performed more than 1000 shows in India and abroad. Many of her projects are connected to charitable causes.

Hema Malini is often seen on tv during her guest appearances in reality shows. She was recently seen as chief guest for the Mother’s Special episode of the talent reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan. The episode was filled with entertainment apart from dangerous stunts and amazing talents displayed by contestants. Hema Malini recreated an iconic scene of Sholay where her character Basanti meets Dharmendra’s Veeru for the first time. The recreation of this scene made everyone nostalgic as they remembered the good old days of this cult classic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.