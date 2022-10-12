Hema Malini Recollects Working with Amitabh Bachchan, Says She Doesn't Find Any Change in Him

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini are one of the most celebrated on-screen pairs of Bollywood. From Sholay to Baghban and then Bbuddha Hoga Tera Baap, the duo has never failed to enthrall everyone with their effortless chemistry and charm. As Big B turned 80 on October 11, Hema Malini reminisced about working with the legendary superstar and also disclosed some of the unheard trivia from her experiences and observations.

While speaking with the Times of India, Hema Malini recounted that after a very long gap, when the two actors had come together for Baghban, she was unsure about pulling it off. That’s when Amitabh assured her that they would cross that bridge together.

She revealed, “The first time we were working together, he was so quiet on the sets. Then slowly we started talking. It was the time he was meeting producers and directors for work (as a newcomer), and he told me that he saw me on the sets of Abhinetri (1970), where he observed me from a distance. From then to now, we have done so many films together… It was after a small gap that I started working in Baghban. I was wondering ki main kaise kar paungi (how will I do this). I was nervous and told him about it. He told me, ‘don’t worry, I am also in the same boat as you, toh hum dono milke saath kar lenge (we will both do this together)’.”

The veteran actress turned politician further added that over the years, the Shehanshah of Bollywood hasn’t changed a bit. Quoting examples about his mischievous and unpredictable nature, Hema stated, “As an individual, he has garnered so much respect, affection and adoration, yet he’s still the same. I don’t find any change in him. His hair might have turned grey, but nothing’s changed. He is still very naughty, mischievous, and sometimes serious and grumpy. He changes the mood on the sets with his entry and persona. I really feel fortunate that I have worked with him in so many beautiful films and I will always cherish the great box office hits we have given together.”

Besides working in numerous films together, the two had reunited in 2021 on the sets of popular quiz television show Kaun Banega Crorepati? Some other films in their collective repertoire consist of Satte Pe Satta, Desh Premee, Nastik and Kasauti to name a few.

