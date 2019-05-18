English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hema Malini Says Deepika Padukone is Doing Roles that She’d Have Loved to Do 15-20 Years Ago
Lauding Deepika Padukone’s film choices, Hema Malini has called her extraordinarily beautiful and down-to-earth.
Hema Malini and Deepika Padukone during the launch event of Hema Malini's book 'Beyond the Dream Girl' at JW Marriott hotel in Juhu, Mumbai on October 16, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
After calling Deepika Padukone “the Dream Girl of today”, Hema Malini has now lauded her for the films that she has been doing lately.
Expressing her admiration for the 33-year-old, Hema told Deccan Chronicle in an interview recently, “She is no doubt extraordinarily beautiful. And she is the doing the roles that I’d have liked to do 15-20 years ago like Sanjay Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. I see myself in those parts. Also, she is as beautiful inside as outside.”
Notably, Hema had invited Deepika to be the chief guest at the launch of her biography in 2017 and the Piku actor was more than happy to accept the honour.
On comparisons between their beauty, Hema said, “Was I really beautiful? I don’t know. I never allowed myself to feel like anything special. My mother was there to make sure I remained grounded. I see the same down-to-earth quality in Deepika. She has a long and fruitful career ahead. Marriage made no difference to my career. It won’t make any difference to hers.”
On the professional front, Hema is contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Meanwhile, Deepika is halfway done with the shoot of Meghna Gulzar's forthcoming film Chhapaak. Based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and also starring Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role, it is slated to release on January 10, 2020.
