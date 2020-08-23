Hema Malini Shoots for Ganesh Chaturthi Special Dance Performance with Daughter Esha Deol at Home

Hema Malini might not be as actively seen on screen anymore but one thing she continues to pursue passionately is her dance. The veteran actress-politician has prepared a special performance on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with her daughter Esha Deol.

The performance by the mother-daughter duo will be aired on a leading television channel on August 30 as part of a special programme dedicated to the festival. The mother-daughter duo collaborated for the first time since the birth of Esha's daughter Miraya last year.

Talking about shooting the entire sequence at home, Esha told Mumbai Mirror, "This time all our rehearsals were happening over video calls, so it was pretty different. After several days of rehearsals, the camera team came and shot our performance at home with just the two of us. The background dancers performed separately on the studio set." The performances were later superimposed digitally.

That is not all. Hema has also sung a song for the festival in collaboration with both her daughters Esha and Ahana. "On the auspecious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I along with my daughters @imeshadeol and @a_tribe have sung the special Ganesh vandana- Pranamya Shirsa Devam and Vakratundya Mahakaya... Wishing you all Happy Ganesh Chaturthi in advance," Hema posted a day ago.

She also shared a sneak peek of the music video that was shot at home.

Esha said she has been travelling between Juhu and Bandra to keep an eye on her mother during the pandemic. "I am keeping a strict eye on her, like the police," she laughed.