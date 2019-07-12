Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hema Malini's Debut Punjabi Production Mitti Virasat Babbaran Di Gets Release Date

The film tells the story of five youngsters and is set in today's Punjab against that backdrop of terrorism and drug menace.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hema Malini's Debut Punjabi Production Mitti Virasat Babbaran Di Gets Release Date
Image courtesy: Hema Malini/ Instagram
Loading...

Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini's first Punjabi production, Mitti - Virasat Babbaran Di, is set to hit the screens on August 23. The film, directed by Hriday Sheetty, tells the story of five youngsters and is set in presentday Punjab against that backdrop of terrorism and drug menace. The movie also draws inspiration from the Babbar Akali movement.

The film marks Hema Malini's debut as a producer of Punjabi films and is also Hriday's first Punjabi movie as a director. "I am happy to be associated with the film. The story is not only inspiring but also topical with regards to what is happening in Punjab today," Hema Malini said.

Hriday added, "The story of mere five Sikhs (Babbars) fighting and sacrificing their life for the country will inspire generations to come. This film is our effort to pay tribute to their courage."

The first poster of the film is out now and the teaser will be out on July 15. It stars Kuljinder Sidhu, Japji Khaira, Jagjeet Sandhu and Nishawn Bhullar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram