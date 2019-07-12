Hema Malini's Debut Punjabi Production Mitti Virasat Babbaran Di Gets Release Date
The film tells the story of five youngsters and is set in today's Punjab against that backdrop of terrorism and drug menace.
Image courtesy: Hema Malini/ Instagram
Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini's first Punjabi production, Mitti - Virasat Babbaran Di, is set to hit the screens on August 23. The film, directed by Hriday Sheetty, tells the story of five youngsters and is set in presentday Punjab against that backdrop of terrorism and drug menace. The movie also draws inspiration from the Babbar Akali movement.
The film marks Hema Malini's debut as a producer of Punjabi films and is also Hriday's first Punjabi movie as a director. "I am happy to be associated with the film. The story is not only inspiring but also topical with regards to what is happening in Punjab today," Hema Malini said.
Hriday added, "The story of mere five Sikhs (Babbars) fighting and sacrificing their life for the country will inspire generations to come. This film is our effort to pay tribute to their courage."
The first poster of the film is out now and the teaser will be out on July 15. It stars Kuljinder Sidhu, Japji Khaira, Jagjeet Sandhu and Nishawn Bhullar.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chris Hemsworth Beats Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson in Forbes’ Top 100 Celebrity List
- Is Anita Hassanandani the Highest Paid Celebrity on Salman Khan’s Show Nach Baliye 9?
- Watch: Brave Mother Bird Stops Moving Tractor to Protect Her Eggs
- Why British Grand Prix on Same Day as Finals of Cricket World Cup, Wimbledon: Lewis Hamilton
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy M40 in Cocktail Orange to Launch Along With Special Offers