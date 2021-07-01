CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hema Malini's Warm Hug for Rekha in This Throwback Video Shows Their Strong Bond

Rekha and Hema Malini. Images: Instagram.

An old video of Rekha being welcomed at Hem Malini's birthday party has surfaced, showing the affection the two actresses have for each other.

A throwback video from Hema Malini’s 70th birthday has surfaced showing how the veteran actress has a strong bond with another actress, Rekha. The video from 2018 shows Rekha attending Hema’s birthday bash, and getting a warm welcome from the hostess. Hema got excited like a child as she spotted Rekha, who then gave her a warm hug and also touched her feet.

Hema is seen looking graceful in a pink saree, while Rekha arrived in her usual elegant look, wearing a silk saree and flowers in her hair. As Hema called out Rekha’s name, she quickly went over to greet the actress who is six years her senior.

On Rekha’s birthday last year, Hema had said in a note, “Happy Birthday wishes go out today to dear Rekha. We have been good friends for many years now and I always wish her happiness and prosperity in life. Have a great day and year dear friend."

The two actresses, both hailing from the south, have acted together in films like Apne Apne (1987), Jaan Hatheli Pe (1987) and Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja (1975). In 2016, Rekha also donated ₹35 lakh to a girls college in Hema Malini’s constituency of Mathura.

first published:July 01, 2021, 19:02 IST