Hemangi Kavi Faces's Internet Ire After Her Controversial Post On Vat Purnima

With fame comes the flip side for every celebrity, which is increased public scrutiny and trolling. Actors often land in controversies over certain actions and public statements or social media posts and the latest celebrity to have made a controversial post is Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi. The actress had, on the occasion of Vat Purnima, June 14, shared a beautiful photo of herself. However, what caught the attention of people was the caption that she added along with the photo.

On the occasion of Vat Purnima, it is a tradition for wives to fast for three days for their husbands. The banyan tree is revered outside. As per belief, copper coins are offered and a thread is tied around the tree’s trunk. However, in her caption, Hemangi has questioned both the norm of keeping the fast as well as wrapping a thread around a tree. The post has close to four thousand likes.

Take a look at the post below.

Even though Hemangi added a disclaimer saying that she did not intend to hurt any religious feelings, the post didn’t go down well with a group of people.

Hemangi, however, also received some praise for her caption, with some saying that she has spoken the absolute truth. Others complimented the actress for her beautiful picture.

