Hemangi Kavi No-Makeup Look Is A Hit Among Fans

Hemangi Kavi, who is currently playing the lead role in the TV show Durga, has cemented a place in the hearts of the audience. She is loved by all for her on-screen presence and acting prowess.

She is also quite social media savvy and tries to keep it real too. Do you need proof? Look at her latest no-makeup post shared on Instagram. Hemangi has shared a video on the social media platform. Here, she is flaunting a casual avatar as she enjoys a cup of tea. The song, Kitni Baatein from the film Lakshya, is playing in the background.

In the video, Hemangi seems to be at ease with flaunting her natural skin and sharing a glimpse of herself sans makeup.

“You are not right, your memories are right, I am the same and you are also… the same,” the actress captioned the video.

The video has collected 33k views on Instagram. Fans and admirers of the actress praised her no-makeup look. A fan commented, “There is no need for powder, you look good in any form.”

Hemangi enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps her fans updated by sharing glimpses of her daily routine.

Hemangi has worked in many TV shows and movies to date. To name a few of the TV shows, she appeared in Fu Bai Fu. After that, she played the role of Ragini Shinde in the series Mrs Mukhyamantri, which aired in 2019.

Coming to films, Hemangi made her debut in 2008 with Rangee Berangee. She later starred in Pipani, Devpech, Gola Berij, Manatalya Manat, Kon Aahe Re Tikade, and Dhudgus.

