Hemangi Kavi To Play Lead in Colors Marathi's New Show Lek Majhi Durga

On the occasion of the New Year, numerous Marathi channels have produced and started airing several shows for the viewers. In this race, Colors Marathi isn’t far behind and has launched a new show for its viewers.

The name of this series is Lek Majhi Durga. A promo for the series was recently released by Colors Marathi. The serial’s promo was shared on Instagram by the channel.

“The fire in her father’s eye burns her more than her mother’s love, why is Durga fighting for her existence?" read the caption. Lek Majhi Durga is a new series that will premiere soon on Colors Marathi.

In this series, popular actors Hemangi Kavi and Sushil Inamdar will play key roles. Abhijit Guru is the writer of the series. After watching the promo, it is evident that the serial is based on the relationship of a father and daughter. The promo has made the audience curious and they are waiting for the show to start airing.

Almost every channel currently has a show based on a mother-daughter or a father-daughter relationship. Aboli, which airs on Star Parvah, is based on a similar plot. Moreover, Tumchi Mulgi Kay Karte, which just started on Sony Marathi, follows the same storyline.

Apart from that, the Colors Marathi serial Aai Mayecha Kavach is also about a mother-daughter connection.

