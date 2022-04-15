Hemangi Kavi's Befitting Response To Trolls Attacking Her For Post on Dr B.R. Ambedkar

Marathi show Lek Majhi Durga has carved a niche among the audience with its poignant storyline and brilliant acting. Hemangi Kavi, who plays the role of a mother on the show, is a much-loved figure among the TV viewers. Recently, the actor was targetted by trolls for her post on Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

Hemangi wrote that we have not been able to implement Dr Ambedkar’s ideas on human rights and social welfare as stated in the constitution. The actor ended her post apologising to Babasaheb for having failed to do what he always expected of us.

However, what looked like a genuine post soon came under attack from online trolls. A person wrote that there was a big difference between observing the ideals of Babasaheb just for the heck of it and implementing them in real life. The person wrote further that if she sees things only through Babasaheb’s prism, no one will have the guts to criticise her.

Hemangi, however, is not the person to bow down. The actor wrote that it takes time to know important things. Hemangi wrote that she is learning about Babasaheb’s ideals but it takes time to do that. And as far as criticism is concerned, Hemangi has no qualms about it.

Hemangi wrote that any artist, who writes something from his heart, doesn’t do it only to attract attention. She wrote further that it affects her whenever people criticise her for an opinion. She added that it was nobody’s right to be judgmental all the time. She wrote Jai Bhim at the end of her comment.

Hemangi has, however, talked about dealing with trolls in the past as well. The diva wrote that circumstances have made her mentally tough to deal with adverse situations. According to Hemangi, the best way to deal with trolls is by leaving them alone. Hemangi said that one would eventually get frustrated in the process of replying to them.

Ignoring the trolls, Hemangi is boldly embarking on her journey and finishing several projects. Apart from Lek Majhi Durga, she has been seen in Guilty Minds. Hemangi will be seen in Bharat Majha Desh Aahe.

