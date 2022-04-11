Hemangi Kavi's Expressions in her Latest Reel Steal the Show -- Watch

Actor Hemangi Kavi recently shared a reel on her Instagram handle and it went viral almost instantly. The actor regularly makes reels of trending Hindi songs on Instagram.

After sharing this reel video, Hemangi said, “I wish this Insta reel, this social media, and this song would have happened then! When it would be… Just don’t ask! You enjoy your Sunday." Along with this, she used hashtag #expressions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemangi Kavi / हेमांगी कवी (@hemangiikavi)

The actor made this reel on the song Chand se bhi zyada sona mukhda tera. Her expressions in this video are catching everyone’s attention. Many expressed their love by posting heart emojis in the comments. Others praised her expression in the video. The video currently has 3,212 likes and 33.8k views.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemangi Kavi / हेमांगी कवी (@hemangiikavi)

In this reel, Hemangi is seen dancing to the latest trending song Saiyan dil mein aana re. She is showing her amazing dance moves. She is wearing a sleeveless pink glitter top along with a pair of black glitter flare pants. And she captioned the video, “Glitter and Shine is all in my mind Kavi Hun Main." The video has 137k views on Instagram.

Hemangi has 362k followers on her Instagram handle. Hemangi also uploaded a video in which she is enacting the scene from the Tamil language film Iruvar, directed by Mani Ratnam in 1997.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemangi Kavi / हेमांगी कवी (@hemangiikavi)

Hemangi made this video in a black and white filter. In the video, she enacted the dialogue of the scene. And in the last part of the video, she is seen teary-eyed. Along with the video she writes, “This scene from #maniratnam’s #iruvar is just love. With 3 absolute favourites @tabutiful @joinprakashraj sir and @arrahman’s soulful background music. Who am I to you?" Comments started pouring on the video. The video got 11.2k views.

Hemangi Kavi is seen on TV show Lek Maji Durga these days. The series stars Hemangi Kavi and Sushil Inamdar in the lead roles. The show is based on the Hindi television serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki aired from 2016 to 2021 on the Colors TV channel.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.