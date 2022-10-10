Hemant Dhome's Next Film Sunny Takes Large Chunks from His Personal Diary | Exclusive

After the lull at the Marathi box office due to Covid in 2020-2021, it was Marathi film Jhimma, directed by Hemant Dhome, that brought in a new ray of hope. It not only went on to run for over 50 days but also won hearts of audiences and critics alike.

Now, the actor-director is ready to present his next venture, Sunny, to the audience. Like Jhimma, Sunny too is inspired by real-life incidents and interestingly it takes large chunks from Hemant’s personal diary.

The Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2 director says, “I believe in telling stories that are around us. I want to bring forth contemporary stories of real people that connect with the audience. I was in the UK to study and it was an enriching and learning experience. Back home, my father is in the police so I came from a place of privilege, so surviving in an unknown country with a foreign language was very difficult. Having said that, it opened a lot of avenues for me, I could barely speak in English, but my stay there made my complexes vanish. I realised that the world has no many issues and mine are minuscule problems.”

Sunny is a film that talks about the life of one such individual who moves abroad to study and what happens after that. “I put in a lot of my personal experiences to create the character. And, I am so happy the way Lalit (Prabhakar, actor) has portrayed it. As an actor, he believes in your story and narrative. He is non-interfering. We spent time prior to the shoot, where we discussed the character graph, growth and characteristics. So, once on set we all had clarity. I would definitely want to work with him more. I hope the audience sees the effort and enjoys the film.”

The film is produced under his home banner and has his wife and actor Kshitee Jog as producer. So, how easy or difficult was it to work with his wife? “I always go to Kshitee for a final approval whether she is my producer or not. She is always involved in my work. She is an extremely punctual and strict producer which helps maintain the discipline, ensuring smooth functioning. We have a good equation that translates well on to work, we kind of enjoy playing the good cop-bad cop on sets. Even though it is a home production, I am answerable to my boss, who also happens to be my wife!”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here