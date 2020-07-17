Henry Cavill Assembling Gaming PC is Ultimate Nerd Fantasy, Watch Video

Henry Cavill, who is known to be an avid gaming lover, used his alone time in his man-cave to flex his nerd credentials. The Man of Steel actor on Thursday shared a 5-minute solo video where he is busy building his own custom gaming PC from scratch.

Cavill looks up a range of instruction manual and guide booklets carefully and precisely. He does make his fair share of honest mistakes, though. Cavill laboured over the project round the clock over the course of two days, until it was successfully concluded.

During the video, he wrote a warning, “Those little gold pins are sensitive. They gotta fit right. You gotta be gentle.” He gently eases the vital component into the personal computer.

He put a part with multicoloured lights which was flashing a number upside down and again went to continue the unscrewing. When Cavill flubs a few fixtures while putting together his mainframe, he goes back to fix them after he explicitly lets the viewer know of the slip ups. Cavill is dressed in a simple blue vest and black trousers showing off his bulging muscles and a full lockdown beard.

While posting the clip, The Witcher actor wrote, “All The Parts. This kind of material isn't for everyone....viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before.”

Users of the photo-sharing platform found the oddly soothing and have given it more than 7 lakh thumbs up and viewed it over 3 million times in less than a day.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor opted for ‘You’re The First, The Last, My Everything’ by Barry White for soundtracking the video.