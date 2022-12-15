Henry Cavill Confirms Superman Exit: Shazam Star Zachary Levi Reacts; Deadpool Creator Calls It 'Brutal'

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Henry Cavill will no longer be the face of Superman in the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies. The news was shared by James Gunn and later confirmed by Cavill. The announcement has left the internet heartbroken with stars and fans taking to the thread of both posts and expressing their disappointment.

Shazam actor Zachary Levi was among the first DCEU stars to have reacted to the news. Taking to the comments section of Henry Cavill’s Instagram post, the actor wrote, “Hope to catch you in another universe, sir." Cavill’s The Witcher co-star also expressed his heartbreak over the development.

“Sorry Henry. I try to think that what is meant for you, will not pass you by. Keep on keeping on," he commented. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld also reacted to the change in the DCEU camp. He wrote, “BRUTAL!!! Awful news! You were my favorite portrayal of Superman! Thank you, Henry!" Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani also dropped a comment. “I’m sorry to hear this but I’m excited to see whatever you do next. Lovely meeting you the other night."

Earlier in the day, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared the news about Cavill’s exit from the Superman franchise. “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," he tweeted.

“But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future," he added. Cavill took to Instagram and confirmed, “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Read all the Latest Movies News here