Henry Cavill Cut Down Water for 3 Days for The Witcher
To prep for shirtless scenes in 'The Witcher', Henry Cavill went on a strict diet of food and water. He plays a monster hunter in the new Netflix series.
Henry Cavill
Actor Henry Cavill did not drink water for three days to prep for shirtless scenes in "The Witcher".
The former "Superman" recently made an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" in support of his new series "The Witcher", a supernatural story revolving around an old-time monster hunter that on the surface seems to resemble "Game Of Thrones".
"Diet is difficult, and you're hungry, but when you're dehydrating for three days you get to the point, on the last day, where you can smell water nearby," Cavill told Norton, but was quick to point out he didn't just cut out water, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"It's not no water for three days," he added.
"On the first day you'll have a litre and a half, the second day half a litre and the third day no water and you'll shoot on the fourth (day)," Cavill said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Best of 2019: Top SUV/MPVs Launched This Year - Kia Seltos, MG Hector and More
- Amitabh Bachchan Posts Health Update After Missing National Film Awards Ceremony
- Leonardo DiCaprio's Mother Wants Him to Propose to Girlfriend Camila Morrone Soon
- Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Share First Pic of Daughter Tara
- PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!