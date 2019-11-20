Henry Cavill is Not Done Playing Superman, Says the 'Cape is in the Closet'

There have been many rumours that Henry Cavill will not play Superman but there haven't been any confirmations yet. Cavill himself is not done playing the role and still wants to do a lot more for his character.

Speaking to Men's Health, he said, "The cape is in the closet. It's still mine. I've not given up on the role. There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That's important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You'll see."

Henry Cavill's Superman was last seen in Justice League. The character also made a cameo appearance in Shazam! played by Zachary Levi's stunt double as Cavill was occupied elsewhere at the time. In 2016 there were talks of a Man of Steel sequel in development but nothing came up after that.

