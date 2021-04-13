Henry Cavill Makes His Relationship Instagram Official with Natalie Viscuso

Enthusiastic fans were in for a treat as Superman star Henry Cavill introduced the world to his girlfriend on Instagram. The 37-year-old superstar, who was last seen in Zack Synder’s Justice League, made his relationship Instagram official on Saturday as he shared an adorable photograph with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. The pair can be seen playing chess and Henry looks at his lady love affectionately. His caption mentions that he is looking at his girl lovingly before she defeats him at chess.

The couple was recently spotted holding hands as they took Henry's dog Kal out for a walk in the British capital. The Justice League actor has been previously linked with stuntwoman Lucy Cork, Bristol University student Tara King and The Big Bang Theory star Kelly Cuoco. Before these, he had been engaged to professional show jumper Ellen Whitaker, but the duo called it quits shortly after the proposal in 2011.

Going by her LinkedIn profile, 31-year-old Natalie Viscuso currently serves as the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment. The company is one of the production companies behind Henry's films Man of Steel (2013) and Enola Holmes (2020).

Pop culture enthusiasts might also have spotted Natalie in the 2005 episode of MTV's My Super Sweet 16. Her milestone birthday was featured on season one of the reality show. The particular episode featuring Natalie revealed that she had recently moved from Roswell (in New Mexico) to San Diego (in Southern California) to live with her dad and step mom.

On the professional front, Cavill will soon be seen in Netflix's much-awaited The Witcher Season Two which is based on the fantasy book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. He is also supposed to star in a couple more upcoming blockbusters like Enola Holmes 2, although Netflix is yet to confirm this development.

