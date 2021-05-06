Henry Cavill Receives Special Birthday Wish From Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

One of the most charming British actors out there, Henry Cavill turned 38 on Wednesday. To make his day special, Henry’s girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, also shared a picture of the two on her Instagram handle.

The picture shared by Natalie showed the couple wearing face masks as they posed for a selfie from a high storey building. The glass windows showed the city that was in the background. The picture seems to be taken during winters as the couple are all dressed in jackets and winter wear.

Natalie and Henry started dating during the pandemic when paparazzi could not do much about spotting the couple who have been quite private about their relationship. According to her LinkedIn profile, Natalie is the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment. Legendary Studios happens to be one of the companies that produced Henry's movies Man of Steel (2013) and Enola Holmes that came out last year on Netflix.

Natalie’s latest Instagram post is from April 11 that showed how the couple likes to spend their date night. The duo is seen sitting across each other with a wooden chess board on the table between them. Henry was looking at his girlfriend as she planned to make her next move. Captioning the post, Natalie wrote that she was just teaching her dear Henry how to play some chess or maybe how he could let her win.

On the work front, Natalie’s Legendary studios will next be coming up with Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya’s fantasy drama Dune that is all set to hit the theatres in October 2021. Meanwhile, for Henry, the actor will be seen in the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher. It is also being speculated that the actor has made the switch from DC Extended Universe to Marvel Cinematic Universe and may be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

