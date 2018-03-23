Henry Cavill Shaves Moustache, Makes an Epic Justice League Joke

#ShavedButNotForgotten A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Mar 21, 2018 at 2:10am PDT

: Actor Henry Cavill has made a tribute video to mourn the loss of his moustache. The Superman actor, 34, shaved off his moustache and facial hair after growing it out for over a year. In honour of his big facial hair change, Cavill posted a hilarious tribute video on Instagram bidding farewell to his scruff, reports people.com."Oh. Hello. Don't be alarmed. It's me, Henry Cavill. Sometimes superhero and former secret agent," Cavill said in the video as he turned around to reveal his new look wearing only a white robe and towel wrapped around his head."But now, completely clean shaven," he said. "I know. It's hard to recognise me without king stache. Sometimes, I even have trouble recognising myself. It's hard for me to admit... this is not CGI. He's really gone. I can tell you this though. I will remember him. Always."