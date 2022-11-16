Hera Pheri 3: 'Akshay Kumar Cannot Be Replaced' Suniel Shetty Says, Clarifies Kartik Aaryan's Role

Suniel Shetty weighed in on the ongoing drama surrounding Hera Pheri 3. Last week, news broke out that Akshay Kumar has opted out of Hera Pheri 3. The actor confirmed his exit at an event, suggesting that the script wasn’t up to his mark. Paresh Rawal also confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of the franchise now, leaving fans to believe that he is replacing Akshay.

While producer Firoz Nadiadwala is yet to issue an official statement regarding the recent development, Suniel has declared that Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced in Hera Pheri. He added that Kartik is in talks for the film but he is likely to play a different role and not replace Akshay as Raju.

“There are speculations that Kartik replaced Akshay. See, Akshay cannot be replaced. The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there’s no argument,” he told Bollywood Hungama. “That void will always be there. What finally happens is something that needs to be seen. I am not aware because I am genuinely busy with Dharavi Bank. I have had no time to sit down and work on all this. After November 19, I’ll sit down and understand and talk to Akki and others and see what happened," he added.

Last week, the publication cited sources who claimed that Akshay was charging a whopping Rs 90 crore for his return to the franchise whereas Kartik Aaryan was ready to do the film for Rs 30 crore. Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which Kartik replaced Akshay, the producer was discussing Hera Pheri 3 with both actors. Eventually, Firoz signed a deal with Kartik.

The first Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and was a massive success. Fans still remember the film for the characters and the iconic dialogues. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006 and recreated the magic of the first film. Fans have been waiting for a decade now for the third film to be announced.

