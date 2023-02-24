Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan Were To Star Together Reveals Paresh Rawal; Deets Inside

After several months of speculations, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty are reuniting for Hera Pheri 3. The team, which revives the franchise after 14 years, came together earlier this week and shot a special something for fans. In a picture that went viral, the cast was also seen in their trademark outfits, sparking rumours of them recreating some of the iconic moments. However, it was previously revealed that Kartik Aaryan was also supposed to be a part of the cast.

Paresh Rawal confirmed the news as well via Twitter. It was also said that Akshay is not returning from Hera Pheri 3 and he confirmed the same last year. Eventually, reports surfaced that Kartik was no longer a part of the movie and the OG gang had said yes. While Kartik remained tight-lipped about the developments, Paresh in a new interview has revealed that Kartik and Akshay were supposed to star in the film together.

Speaking with Mid-Day, the actor said, “As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened.” Meanwhile, Paresh also revealed that the team shot a teaser this weel and the shooting will commence in a few months.

“We’ll begin shooting in three months. It will be a [long] schedule in Mumbai. The movie will also be shot in international locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Los Angeles, as Babu bhaiyya, Raju and Shyam go abroad. They’ll do hera pheri globally,” he said with a laugh.

The characters and dialogues from the film are iconic today. Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Paresh Rawal as Baburao left audiences in splits with Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 2, helping the film get a cult status. Fans are super excited to witness this magical comedy-drama return to the big screen!

