Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal to Return to the Popular Comedy Franchise
Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri (2000), is one of the most loved comedy films of all time.
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in a still from Hera Pheri. (Image: Instagram)
Currently happy about all the money that his latest film Total Dhamaal is earning at the box office, filmmaker Indra Kumar has revealed that Hera Pheri 3 is in the works and the much-loved trio from the first two films—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal—will star in this one too.
Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri (2000), is one of the most loved comedy films of all time. Talking about its third instalment, Indra told DNA, “I’m happy that the favourite trio is coming back together. We start the film towards the end of this year. It’s currently being scripted. I was completely cut off from that project for the last three months because I was busy with Total Dhamaal.”
Much like Total Dhamaal, Hera Pheri 3 will also be big on VFX. “I’m addicted to VFX now after working on Total Dhamaal. So, it will definitely be bigger and better and involve heavy VFX. I’m expecting people to enjoy the film as much,” Indra said.
Talks of Hera Pheri 3 have been on ever since the second instalment—Phir Hera Pheri—released in 2006. Actors John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Esha Gupta and Neha Sharma were initially being considered for the film but the project never took off.
Meanwhile, starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi in important roles, Indra’s Total Dhamaal— the third film in the Dhamaal franchise—has collected Rs 88 crore in just six days of release.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
