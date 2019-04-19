Hera Pheri 3 Takes a Time Leap, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal Return to Comedy Franchise

Thirteen years after Phir Hera Pheri released, the comedy franchise is being revived. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal are reportedly returning to reprise their roles of Raju, Shyam and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, respectively.A source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror that this time, the actors will play characters closer to their real ages, as the script is taking a time leap. "It takes off from from where Phir Hera Pheri ended, but fast-forwards into the present," the source said.It was earlier reported that Indra Kumar would be taking over the directorial reins of the third instalment in the Hera Pheri franchise, after Priyadarshan and Neeraj Vora made the first two films. The filmmaker had revealed that he was working on the script and intended to take the film on the floors by the year-end.After almost a year, it is now being reported that Indra is no longer a part of the franchise, and producer Firoz Nadiadwala has brought back Priyadarshan on board. The director confirmed that he has been in talks with Akshay, Suniel and Firoz for Hera Pheri 3, adding that it would be a while before he got to it."I am currently busy with my Malayalam film, Marakkar: The Lion of Arabian Sea. It is a huge film and I will only think about Hera Pheri after this one is out of my system. Nothing is concrete as of yet," said Priyadarshan.Neeraj Vora was working on Hera Pheri 3 before he passed away in 2017. Priyadarshan will work with his team to develop his Neeraj's idea into a screenplay. "While the leads are eager to reunite, they don't want to sign the film just to milk the brand. They are waiting for a narration," the source informed.