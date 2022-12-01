Hera Pheri: Not Kartik Aaryan But Varun Dhawan Was Offered Akshay Kumar's Role, Here's Why He Refused

Hera Pheri 3 has been making the headlines for a while now. The film became the talk of the town after Akshay Kumar opted out of the film and Kartik Aaryan took charge of his role. While details about his additions are still under wraps, a new report claimed that Varun Dhawan was offered the role before it went to Kartik. However, the Bhediya actor declined to offer out of respect for Akshay.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that though it was a tempting offer for Varun Dhawan, he did not want to benefit from the ‘not-so-good equation’ between Akshay and Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

“While the offer was very tempting, Varun didn’t want to jump into the franchise created by Akshay Kumar. He has tremendous respect for Akshay Kumar and didn’t want to use the not-so-good equation between Akshay and Firoz, to climb the ladder of stardom. Hera Pheri 3 is a sure-shot blockbuster, but Varun stepped out of the film out of respect for Akshay. His father, David Dhawan also felt the same," the source told the publication.

Meanwhile, last month, Akshay confirmed his exit from the franchise. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, the actor added that he is sad that he will not be a part of the film. “Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai (I feel bad as well) that in so many years, part 3 hasn’t been made. But like I said we have to dismantle things. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can’t do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out,” he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here