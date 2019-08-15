Here are 10 Upcoming Patriotic Films to Keep Your 'Josh' High till 2020

From fighting wars to warding off social evils and telling heroic tales of person of eminence, popular film and music continues to depict various shades of patriotism. The narrative, as such, shall continue and thanks to the good box-office numbers, a surge in number of films with the backdrop of patriotism in 2019 and 2020 will follow.

As film treatment and the subject matter around patriotic films evolve, there is a greater influx of stories based on fighting terrorism, celebrating country's achievements, retelling of epic tales from history and talking about social issues to make a point across.

As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day, here's a list of patriotic films, which will instill a sense of belonging and oneness in people in 2019-2020.

Attack

John Abraham will be fighting terrorists in this upcoming action thriller Attack to be directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand.

John took to Instagram to make the announcement. He wrote, "..a hostage crisis..a Nation on its knees.. it's a race against time!! ATTACK - an action thriller inspired by true events, directed by debutant @lakshyarajanand. Shoot begins Dec'19. Really excited! (sic)"

From the caption it may be ascertained that Attack is about a hostage situation, wherein a team of rescuers, led by John, will face off against threats to national security. The film will possibly hit screens post May 2020.

Saare Jahan Se Achcha

Space man Rakesh Sharma's biopic, Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, does not have a lead actor yet, but several big names like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have reportedly dropped out of it citing other projects.

Vicky Kaushal has been approached for the lead role. The actor, whosoever is confirmed finally, will have to get accustomed to the extreme conditions which astronauts face in space.

Indian 2

The film stars Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu , reprising their roles as Senapathy and Krishnaswamy respectively from the first installment. Vidyut Jammwal is reported to be playing villain in Indian 2.

Siddharth may play the grandson of the freedom fighter-turned-vigilante, Senapathi, who sets out on a mission to eradicate corruption in the society by killing corrupt government officials in the 1996 original.

Director Shankar is going to shoot it continuously in 2019 and release Indian 2 on January 18, 2020. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are playing the main female lead roles in this action-drama film.

Kaappaan

Kaappaan is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller film written and directed by KV Anand. It stars Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya and Sayyeshaa. The film will be released theatrically on 20 September 2019.

While Mohanlal will be seen as the PM, Suriya will portray the role of a first-rank SPG (Special Protection Group) officer.

The film has been shot in various foreign locations and looks like a promising spy thriller. Reportedy, Kaappaan takes inspiration from GR Gopinath's life , the founder of Air Deccan, a retired Captain of the Indian Army, an author and a politician.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

In his latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu wears patriotism on his sleeves as he essays the role of an Army officer. He will play the role of Major Ajay Krishna who will be a tough officer all set to fight terrorism and to keep our country safe from external threats.

With him would be Rashmika Mandanna who will be the lead actress in the film.

The film releases on 12 January 2020. The movie is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The main cast of the film includes Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, and Rajendra Prasad.

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar will essay ATS chief Veer Sooryanavshi in the action film directed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi marks the first collaboration between Akshay and Rohit, while Katrina Kaif will play the main lead, opposite Akshay.

This is the fourth film in Rohit's cop film universe that have propounded honesty, hard work, discipline and loyalty towards nation as prime ideas.

Sooryavanshi releases in March 2020.

Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

Based on the life and times of 17th-century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader, the film will be an epic action drama. Taanaji is the celebrated warrior who is known for the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. On Chhatrapati Shivaji's request, he pledged to recapture the fortress of Kondana near Pune.

The film stars Ajay Devgn as Subedar Taanaji Malusare. Though not much is know about the film, it will also feature Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, epic drama Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to release on November 22, 2019.

He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare. pic.twitter.com/3qTWvKdbol — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 19, 2017

Udham Singh biopic

Vicky Kaushal has been roped in to play the lead in Shoojit Sircar's next, a biopic on Udham Singh.

It is the story of a daring martyr who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.

About working in the film Vicky had said, "Since the time I started working as an actor in the industry, there was a wish list of the directors I wanted to work with. Shoojit sir was always on top of that list. So, it is like a dream come true that he is finally directing me. And, what better story than Udham Singh! I just feel that this is one person whose life story India should know and I am really excited for this journey to start."

It releases on October 2, 2020.

Sam

Field Marshal Manekshaw, or Sam Bahadur as he was popularly known, was born on April 3, 1914 in Amritsar.

Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of India, in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie. Meghna will be directing Vicky for the second time after their hit film Raazi.

Manekshaw led the country to victory against Pakistan in 1971. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. The script of the film is written by Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Shrivastava along with Meghna.

The first look of the film, which Vicky revealed on his social media account on Mankeshaw's death anniversary, saw him dressed as the Field Marshal.

Sam releases in 2021.

Kargil Girl

The film starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead takes inspiration from the real life story of Gunjan Saxena, who was first woman combat aviator to have entered the war zone in 1999 Kargil War. The film’s first schedule was shot in Lucknow and Jahnvi and Angad Bedi also shot for a schedule in high altitudes of Georgia.

Angad will play the role of Gunjan's brother Anshuman Saxena in the film. Kargil Girl will release in 2020.

