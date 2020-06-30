5 Hindi Comedy Shows You Can Watch When Bored

With working from home, social distancing and all the other restrictions in place, it is important to have a few moments of laughter to deal with the on-going situation. So, we bring you a list of Hindi television sitcoms that you can binge-watch for a good time.

F.I.R

F.I.R is an acronym for First Information Report that the Indian Police prepares for each case to be investigated. Saying that, the comical show is set in a police station. It is centered around Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala (Kavita Kaushik), Head Constable Gopinath Gandotra (Gopi Bhalla) and Constable Mulayam Singh Gulgule (Kiku Sharda). The team deals with the most unusual cases with their full sincerity.

Office Office

This show has satirised the absurdity of the most common issues faced by the average middle class Indian. It revolves around the tribulations faced by a middle-aged man Mussadi Lal (Pankaj Kapur), who faces a lot of problems to get his work done in corrupt public offices.

Khichdi

The show captures the antics of Babuji a.k.a. Tulsidas Parekh (Anang Desai), Praful (Rajeev Mehta), Hansa (Supriya Pathak), gossip-queen Jayshree (Vandana Pathak) and Himanshu (JD Majethia). No witty humor but if you are looking for a nice light hearted comical show, this is the one.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

The show became popular as soon as it came out in the year 2015. It revolves around two neighboring couples -- Tiwaris and Mishras, in which the husbands are attracted to each other’s wife -- who are complete opposite in nature. Every episode has a new story that tickles the funny bone of the viewers.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Based on the column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chashma,' written by columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta for a weekly magazine, the show gives a hilarious ride along with a social message. It is built around the happenings of a society called Gokuldham and it has been lifting the mood of the viewers for more than a decade now.

