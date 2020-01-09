Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Here are 5 Reasons Rajinikanth’s Darbar Is A Must Watch

Darbar has a central theme revolving around power. Fans are keen to see if there are any political references made by Rajini in the film.

Poornima Murali | News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 9:49 AM IST
Here are 5 Reasons Rajinikanth’s Darbar Is A Must Watch
Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in a still from Darbar.

Superstar Rajinikanth is back with another action drama, Darbar, and going by the fan frenzy around it, he is likely to conquer the box office one more time. The trailer suggests that Darbar is going to have a solid dose of typical Rajinikanth swag.

Here we list five reasons that make Darbar a must watch:

Rajinikanth returns as a cop

It’s been well over two decades since Rajinikanth essayed a cop on screen. Some memorable movies such as Moondru Mugam scripted the actor's trademark style into immortality. Alex Pandian personified heft and arrogant hustle that came to symbolise his method of portraying eccentric roles.

Rajinikanth is going commercial

Over the last two years, Rajinikanth had experimented with his choice of roles. His decision to make a film with Pa Ranjith appeared more of artistic compulsion than box office pressure. After two fairly intense movies, the actor is moving back towards commercial, formulaic scripts. It’s something his ardent fans would like.

Political messaging

Darbar has a central theme revolving around power. Fans are keen to see if there are any political references made by Rajini in the film. He, in December 2017, said his entry into politics is definitive and since then his fans are waiting for their Thalaivar( leader) to make the announcement. They are anticipating a few high-voltage dialogues in this film.

Rajini plays his age in Darbar?

Rajinikanth in the last three films has appeared in roles of an older man. In this movie, Rajini plays the role of a father as well. Though it remains to be seen whether Rajini is going to be more of a father or a cop in the film. More importantly, what would be the age of his character?

Lady Superstar

Rajini is paired opposite lady superstar Nayanthara for the second time. The first time they acted together was in Chandramukhi. Nayanthara has, in the recent past, chosen scripts that are women-centric. Fans are waiting to see if she gets a meaty and strong role in the film.

