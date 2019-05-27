English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here Are 8 Lesser Known Facts About Godzilla, King of the Monsters
Did you know that Godzilla’s most consistent vulnerability is ice? Read on to know more about Godzilla's history and some interesting facts about the Japanese monster.
A still from Godzilla: The Planet Eater
With its release set for Friday, May 31, fans were treated to a final glimpse of some new footage from Godzilla: King Of The Monsters. A sequel to Godzilla (2014), it is the 35th film in the Godzilla franchise and the third Godzilla film to be completely produced by a Hollywood studio.
The film stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford and Sally Hawkins among others in pivotal roles.
As we gear up for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is slated to release on May 31, here's a look at a few lesser-known facts about the legendary monster.
- The name of Godzilla was originally Gojira, which is a blend of the English word gorilla and the Japanese word kujira (which means whale). The name caught the attention of co-creator Eiji Tsuburaya, who borrowed it for the title of his 1954 black-and-white creature feature.
- The film is dedicated to executive producers Yoshimitsu Banno and Haruo Nakajima, the original Godzilla suit performer, who both died in 2017.
- While we think Godzilla is one character, there have been dozens of Godzillas over the years, and that too of varying sizes as well. They vary greatly in size but are generally growing larger as time passes, with Legendary, Shin, and especially Godzilla Earth being the biggest yet.
- Not many know this but Godzilla's first appearance laid the foundation for the art of ‘suitmation’, which is basically having an actor inside a suit portray a giant character. Earlier films like King Kong used stop-motion animation.
- Godzilla’s most consistent vulnerability is ice. The Japanese military was seen freezing the burning Godzilla in Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, while Godzilla was seen being frozen for seven years in Godzilla Raids Again. Furthermore, Godzilla forced into hibernation by a man-made snowstorm in Son of Godzilla.
- Godzilla has risen from the dead multiple times. The original Godzilla (who perished at the end of the movie) was revived from the souls of deceased WW2 soldiers in Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack. Godzilla also revived his son Junior (who became the new Godzilla) in Godzilla vs. Destoroyah.
- Turns out Godzilla is a parent who has a timid offspring Minila. This is strange since no one knows Godzilla's sex neither does one see any potential partner in any film.
- Godzilla can fly it seems. One of Godzilla's most unbelievable feats is seen in Godzilla vs. Hedorah, where he uses his atomic breath to fly after his enemy by aiming at the ground.
Watch Godzilla: King of the Monsters final trailer here:
