Here are BTS Pics from Sadak 2 Shoot Feat Alia, Pooja, Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt

Sadak 2 is going to premiere on OTT soon. The movie is a follow-up of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit Sadak and is produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The sequel reunites the original film's lead pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, and also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 marks Mahesh's return to filmmaking after 20 years.

Recently, Pooja shared some new BTS pics from the time the unit shot for the movie. The black and white pictures from Sadak 2 diaries feature Alia, Pooja, Mahesh, Sanjay, Jisshu Sengupta and other crew members too. One throwback image shows Sanjay with Mahesh as the latter rests his head on the former's shoulder. Another pic is of the director with Jisshu Sengupta.

Yet another still features Alia, Mahesh and Pooja as they pose underneath a window sill. Take a look at new BTS pics posted by Pooja on social media recently as she recalled shooting with the Sadak 2 team same time last year.

Meanwhile, the Bhatts have decided to bypass theatrical release for Sadak 2 and take it directly to the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar for an OTT premiere. The launch date is to be announced soon.

A movie poster was also unveiled at the time of announcement.

A social activist and lawyer had filed a complaint in the court of district judicial magistrate in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh against the Bhatts for hurting the sentiments of Hindus by using an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the poster of Sadak 2 in a 'disrespecting manner'.

He had alleged the names of the movie, producer, director and actress are placed above the mountain and that hurts the feelings of Hindus.