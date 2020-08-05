Here are Details of Rana Daggubati's Wedding with Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Duggabati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding is perhaps one of the most awaited events of the year. The much-in-love duo will tie the knot on August 8. However, due to the ongoing pandemic the guest list will not exceed 30 people and all necessary precautions against the novel coronavirus will be taken at the wedding venue.

According to a report published in The Times of India , the wedding venue is Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Rana's father, Daggubati Suresh Babu told the Times of India that the guest list will include only the closest family members.

He said, "We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don’t want our celebrations to risk anybody’s health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful”.

The wedding irrespective of the number of attendees will be done with all customs and traditions as per Marwari and Telugu rituals. A Mata ki Chowki, haldi, mehendi will be organised at Miheeka's residence while Pellikoduku function will take place at the groom's place.

Further emphasising on the wedding plans Suresh revealed that the video will be entirely converted into a bio-secure bubble. He added, "Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distance. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too.”