Here are Look Test Pics of Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has completed seven years since release. On the occasion, Deepika Padukone took to social media to share some unseen pics of her and co-star Ranbir Kapoor from the film's look test.

The movie went on to become a huge hit among the audience when it released with many finding the characters of Bunny, played by Ranbir, and Naina, played by Deepika very inspiring and relatable. The music of the movie, scored by Pritam, was also a hit and contributed significantly towards making it a commercial success.

Celebrating the seven year anniversary of her movie Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani, Deepika quoted a dialogue of her character Naina from the movie.

She wrote on social media, "Our very first look test..; ‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’- Naina Talwar (sic)."

Film producer Karan Johar took to his Instagram story and marked seven years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He posted a video clip, in which we can see a few stills from the film. The instrumental music of the title track, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is also heard playing in the background.

(With inputs from IANS)

