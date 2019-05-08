Here are Major Throwback Pictures from Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding was one of the biggest affairs in Bollywood last year. After dating for four years, Sonam married Anand on May 8 in the Mumbai suburbs.Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her fashion choices, sported a number of looks during her wedding and reception. She wore a number of designers including Abu-Jani and Sandeep Khosla and Anamika Khanna for her wedding ceremonies and reception.She surprised everyone by opting for a lesser known Anuradha Vakil when it came to her stunning wedding 'lehenga.' Her 'lehenga' was in traditional shades of red and gold with lotus motifs running throughout. She paired her dress with a statement 'matha patti' in stranded pearls and kundan. She looked ethereal in a gold choker and an elaborated raanihaar designed by Sunita Kapoor (her mum) and Amrapali.As they celebrate their first marriage anniversary, here's looking at throwback pictures from their wedding ceremony.Simply captioned #EverydayPhenomenal, this photo from the wedding showed the couple complimenting each other perfectly as they look deeply in love. The wedding 'lehenga' was by Anuradha Vakil.Anand and Sonam thanked everyone who made their wedding the most magical two days of their lives. Sonam’s wedding dress was magenta coloured adorned with gold embellishments. The star went all out on her big day with a very conventional outfit and heavy, old-fashioned jewellery but minimal makeup.Sonam and Anand's candid photo showed the actor acknowledging the immense strength families and friends are.Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla too had posted wedding pictures on their official Instagram handle which showed a glowing Sonam looking absolutely gorgeous in a white 'lehenga'.In fact, there was one of the couple as well, both winning in whiteWhile Sonam sported a traditional attire for her wedding, her reception dress was a modern stylised 'lehenga' paired with a grey 'choli' and metallic dupatta. The whole look was from Anamika Khanna. And even though Anand looked dashing as the groom, what definitely caught everyone's attention was his choice of footwear.