Here are Major Throwback Pictures from Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding
As they celebrate their first marriage anniversary, here's looking at throwback pictures from their wedding ceremony.
(Image: Anand Ahuja/Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her fashion choices, sported a number of looks during her wedding and reception. She wore a number of designers including Abu-Jani and Sandeep Khosla and Anamika Khanna for her wedding ceremonies and reception.
She surprised everyone by opting for a lesser known Anuradha Vakil when it came to her stunning wedding 'lehenga.' Her 'lehenga' was in traditional shades of red and gold with lotus motifs running throughout. She paired her dress with a statement 'matha patti' in stranded pearls and kundan. She looked ethereal in a gold choker and an elaborated raanihaar designed by Sunita Kapoor (her mum) and Amrapali.
As they celebrate their first marriage anniversary, here's looking at throwback pictures from their wedding ceremony.
Simply captioned #EverydayPhenomenal, this photo from the wedding showed the couple complimenting each other perfectly as they look deeply in love. The wedding 'lehenga' was by Anuradha Vakil.
Anand and Sonam thanked everyone who made their wedding the most magical two days of their lives. Sonam’s wedding dress was magenta coloured adorned with gold embellishments. The star went all out on her big day with a very conventional outfit and heavy, old-fashioned jewellery but minimal makeup.
View this post on Instagram
Anand & I would like to thank everyone who made our wedding the most magical 2 days of our lives. We would like to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who made this day special & here's a few people who deserve a special mention: @ranipinklove for creating the perfect fairy tale wedding! @wedniksha I don’t think we could have pulled this off without you! Thank you for pushing through and making this dream, reality. @jomalonelondon for creating the most beautiful atmosphere! @reelsandframes for capturing our most treasured memories and being our wedding photographers and to @signe_vilstrup @taras84 @thehouseofpixels we can’t wait for the stupendous pictures you took of Anand & I! A special shout out to @BellezaJewels @fizzygoblet @isharya @andmystories_in @teacultureoftheworld for creating beautiful mementos for my nearest and dearest @namratasoni @artinayar @bbhiral @alpakhimani @mallika_bhat @rohit_bhatkar for transforming Anand and me into the best versions of ourselves! @abujanisandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @anuradhavakil @raghavendra.rathore @masabagupta @rajeshpratapsinghworks @jimmychoo @shehlaakhan you are all some of the most talented people I know & my wedding could never have been what it was without your inspired garments. @kapoor.sunita & @amrapalijewels for creating special pieces for Anand and I that will become heirlooms that we can pass on to our children! Special mention @vani2790 @chandiniw @manishamelwani @abhilashatd for styling! @marut_sikka @poojadhingra & @indianaccent you served up a storm! Thank you to the brilliant team at the @theleela @sunteckrealty for the awesome venue @theweddingbartenders for keeping guests in high spirits @anaitashroffadajania @priyanka86 & Divya @vogueindia you guys are so supportive @vandana_weddingplanner for helping with the rituals @ravishkapoorinvitations for fabulous invitations @media.raindrop for always being there The Indian Media thank you for respecting our privacy & celebrating with us & covering us with such positivity & warmth Mumbai Police for all the support Dome Security you guys were on point at all times!
Sonam and Anand's candid photo showed the actor acknowledging the immense strength families and friends are.
View this post on Instagram
Our Family is our strength.. thanks so much @kapoor.sunita you’re the best mom in the whole wide world for making this happen in such a spectacular fashion! Daddy for being so such an amazing host and loving Anand and I so unconditionally @anilskapoor @priya.ahuja27 for going out of your way to do everything and making sure Anand and I get everything we desire! Harish Papa for being our rock of Gibraltar! @rheakapoor for being my best friend and partner and making sure my wedding was a success! @harshvardhankapoor you are my knight in shining armor, you effortlessly took on every responsibility and made sure all our guests were looked after, I love you so much! Pallo, for working tirelessly through and being my third parent! I love you @shehlaa_k @sandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @karanjohar @farahkhankunder @abhilashatd @missdevi for being such amazingly supportive friends who are like family! @poonambhambhani for being an ace mami! My gorgeous Masi @kaveeta.singh for being uber generous and treating me like her own daughter! @ase_msb for bringing the house down with @madstarbase ! @Neeha7 for being my shadow and never leaving my side. @karanboolani for being my brother and best friend! Also to all our friends and family who made it from far and wide at such short notice Anand and I love each and every one of you for loving us enough to want to make it for our big day! Love you all!
Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla too had posted wedding pictures on their official Instagram handle which showed a glowing Sonam looking absolutely gorgeous in a white 'lehenga'.
View this post on Instagram
MAGICAL MAJESTY This breathtaking ensemble took multiple teams of artisans Eighteen months to complete. #sonamkapoor #everydayphenomenal #sonamkishaddi #AJSK #abujanisandeepkhosla #AbuJani #SandeepKhosla #AbuSandeep #FashionCouture #IndianWear #indiancouture #gorgeous #indianwear #fashiondesigners #indianwedding
In fact, there was one of the couple as well, both winning in white
View this post on Instagram
JODI MOST HASEEN! @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture. #abujanisandeepkhosla #AJSK #AJSKMan #everydayphenomenal #sonamkishaddi #sonamkapoor #AnandAhuja #indianwedding #couplegoals #indianwear #FashionCouture #instapic #InstaStyle #instafashion #instadiva #instacouple
While Sonam sported a traditional attire for her wedding, her reception dress was a modern stylised 'lehenga' paired with a grey 'choli' and metallic dupatta. The whole look was from Anamika Khanna. And even though Anand looked dashing as the groom, what definitely caught everyone's attention was his choice of footwear.
View this post on Instagram
This journey that we began many years ago, remember our first show together... upto today... known you not just as beautiful but a beautiful person. It feels special to be a part of your life Sonam, wish the both of you extreme happiness and love❤ @sonamkapoor @anandahuja #SonamKapoor #AnandAhuja #SonamKiShaadi #AnamikaKhanna
