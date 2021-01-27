Here are Pics from 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' Co-stars Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt's Roka Ceremony

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s are in love. The gorgeous couple made their relationship Instagram official on Wednesday, January 27, by sharing photos from their Roka ceremony. Many of their fans were shocked by the announcement but have now showered all their love and blessings on the post made by Neil.

In the photographs shared by the actor, the couple can be seen twinning in shades of green. Neil picked a light green kurta along with a white pyjama. Aishwarya, on the other hand, opted for a floral kurta which she has teamed up with a sharara. Aishwarya too has shared the same set of photos on her Instagram handle.

As can be seen in the carousel, the first photo shows the two of them touching each other's head with their head. From the looks, it seems that the picture has been clicked in front of a temple. In the subsequent photo, both of them are seen seated with floral garlands around their necks. In the last picture, the two are standing together as they smile ear to ear for the lens.

Take a look at the love-filled posts of the new couple:

The couple’s fans have abundantly showered their love by writing comments like, ‘Congratulations’, ‘Congratulations you two’, ‘great news, nazar na lage’ etc on the post.

The two of them star in a show named Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. In the serial that is aired on Star Plus, Neil plays the role of Virat while Aishwarya is seen essaying Pakhi's character. However, in the show Neil and Pakhi part ways.