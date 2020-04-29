Here are Rare Pics of Irrfan Khan from the Past

Irrfan Khan, Bollywood star and face of India in the West, has passed away in Mumbai. He was 53. All of India, including international and South Indian stars, have mourned the demise of the artist par excellence.

Irrfan was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday, where he breathed his last. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan. He was surrounded by his loved ones during his last moments.

After the actor's demise, here's a look at some of his rare pictures from the past.





