Here Are Some Expensive Items Raj Kundra Gifted Shilpa Shetty

In a sensational move, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday night for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications. The businessman was produced in the district court on Tuesday that sent him to police custody till July 23. Amid his arrest, Shilpa skipped the shoot of her dance reality show Super Dancer 4. She and her children—Viaan and Samisha—have been with the actress’s mother and sister at their Juhu bungalow.

While the case is under investigation, let’s go off the point a little and apprise you about the many expensive gifts Raj Kundra has given to Shilpa.

Sea-facing villa: A few years ago, Raj fulfilled his wife’s long-pending dream of having a sea-facing villa in Mumbai. According to reports, the plush mansion cost around Rs 100 crore. The couple’s home is called Kinara.

UK villa: The businessman was still married to his ex-wife Kavita when he gifted his 7-bedroom villa in St. George’s Hill Estate, United Kingdom to his then-girlfriend Shilpa. The villa has been named Raj Mahal.

Versace bags: Before the two tied the knot in November 2009, Raj tried to woo the star by gifting her three highly expensive and rare Versace bags.

Diamond ring: The entrepreneur gifted a big rock to Shilpa as an engagement ring. It was worth Rs 3 crore.

Apartment in Burj Khalifa: On the occasion of their third wedding anniversary in 2012, Raj had purchased a swanky 19th-floor apartment in the world’s tallest building, The Burj Khalifa, in Dubai for Rs 50 crore. However, later several reports claimed that his better half had sold the plush pad. In a conversation with Emirates 24/7 in 2015, she had confirmed the news and said they sold it to “buy a bigger place”.

Lamborghini: The two are owners of a fleet of luxurious cars. One of them is a blue Lamborghini that the businessman had gifted to Shilpa, even before it was launched in India. Prior to this, he had given her a BMW Z4.

